Jimmy Hopper at The Raleigh Room

Jimmy Hopper, named "Performer of the Year" by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and "Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year" by Gaming Today, will perform in The Raleigh Room at The Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club on Tuesday, October 8th and Thursday, October 10th. Hopper, a multi-year headliner at the Bellagio, and Virginia Beach native, will be coming home for a limited engagement. This special event is open to the public and free of charge. Reservations are not required.
