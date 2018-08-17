Jim Van Slyke presents "Sedaka is Back!"

Award winning singer, songwriter and recording artist Jim Van Slyke sings the songs of pop music icon Neil Sedaka! A new twist on Jim's critically acclaimed and wildly popular Sedaka Show. Jim celebrates the music of the Pop Music legend. Neil Sedaka himself exclaims "I've seen many singers over the years do my songs, but nobody has moved me more than Jim". Come enjoy the classics sounds of Sedaka and such treasured hits as Laughter in the rain, Calendar girl, Breaking up is hard to do, The Hungry Years and some truly wonderful surprises! Regis Philbin, having seen Jim perform, hailed the Sedaka tribute as "The most remarkable hour and a half of show I have ever seen!" and featured Jim on the Regis and Kelly show.

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)