Jim Van Slyke presents "Just Me and The Boys"

Jim Van Slyke debuts his brand new show paying tribute to four of pop music’s most iconic voices Mel Torme, Nat King Cole, Bobby Darrin and Sammy Davis Jr. Come enjoy a night of classic songs made famous by these legends. Who can forget such classics as When I Fall In Love, Blue Moon, Straighten Up and Fly Right, Beyond the sea, Unforgettable, and many more!

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)