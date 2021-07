October 30, 2021, Saturday, 6:30 PM

Genre: Eclectic Acoustic

Tickets: $17, Downstairs at the Center

Enjoy and evening with Jim Newsom and the Cloudless Sky Downstairs at the Center. Jim Newsom is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who is well known and highly regarded throughout Southeastern Virginia. The Cloudless Sky, features Gail Keller Smith on keyboards and harmony vocals, and Rick Jebavy on drums.