Coming this spring to the Chrysler Museum of Art is the true story of the famous short story character, Pinocchio. JIm Dine’s art exhibition features lithographs that were inspired by The Adventures of Pinocchio: Story of a Puppet. Dine’s work shows the real stories of Pinocchio including the broken promises made by Pinocchio, stolen money, and attempts on his life. Featuring different characters including the Blue Fairy and the Fire Eater, Dine’s pieces ultimately provide a new and different dimension of the story of Pinocchio. This exhibition will be on display this spring from February 28, 2020 to May 17, 2020 at the Chrysler Museum of Art.
Jim Dine’s Pinocchio Art Exhibition
Chrysler Museum 245 West Olney Road , Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Chrysler Museum 245 West Olney Road , Norfolk, Virginia 23510 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Jan 30, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more