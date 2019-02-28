JFT Presents: “Rothschilds & Sons”

Shrewd, charismatic, resourceful and ambitious, Mayer Rothschild and his five sons struggle to overcome the prejudice of late-eighteenth-century European society, as they build a family banking business that takes them from the Jewish ghetto to the courts of the rich and powerful. On the way, they come to dominate European finance, help fund Napoleon's defeat and secure a Declaration of Rights for their people from the Crowned Heads of State. It is truly Europe's most famous rags-to-riches story.

With its engaging and uncompromising book, The Rothschilds is one of the boldest book musicals of its time, a heartfelt testament to family, dignity, honor and unflinching tenacity. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, the play is the final collaboration from the incomparable Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me). The Rothschilds, much like Fiddler on the Roof, is an important, impactful and must-see piece for all audiences.

Performances:

Opening Night - Thursday, February 28 at 7:30PM

March 2, 7, and 9 at 7:30PM

March 3 and 10 at 2PM

Sponsored by Chris and Marc Greenberg and Blackwood Development

$30 General Admission

$20 JCC Members

$15 Seniors, Students and Groups of 10 or More