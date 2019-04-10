JFT Presents: “Driving Miss Daisy”

Winner of the 1988 Pulitzer Prize and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Play

This warm-hearted, humorous play takes place in 1948 in the Deep South, just prior to the civil rights movement, and is the affecting study of the unlikely relationship between an aging, crotchety white Southern lady and a proud, soft-spoken black man.

A thoughtful, unemployed black man named Hoke is hired to perform chauffeur services for Daisy Werthan, a rich, sharp-tongued Jewish widow of seventy-two, who has recently demolished another car. Daisy is not pleased with her son’s decision to hire a chauffeur and immediately regards Hoke with disdain. Hoke, on the other hand, is not impressed with his employer's patronizing tone and, he believes, her latent prejudice.

But, in a series of absorbing scenes spanning twenty-five years, the two, despite their mutual differences, grow ever closer to, and more dependent on, each other, until, eventually, they become almost a couple.

