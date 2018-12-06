JFT Presents: “Annie”

Book by Thomas Meehan • Music by Charles Strouse • Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Directed by Debra Clinton

Leapin' Lizards! The irrepressible comic strip heroine takes center stage in one of the world's best-loved musicals. Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, “Annie” has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations...and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Performances:

Opening Night Chanukah Dinner & Show - Thursday, December 6: Dinner at 6PM, Show at 7PM

December 8, 12, 13 and 15 at 7:30PM

December 9 and 16 at 2PM

Chanukah Dinner Sponsored by Barbara and Stuart Simon

$30 General Admission

$20 JCC Members

$15 Seniors, Students and Groups of 10 or More

December 6 Chanukah Dinner: $10