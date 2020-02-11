Jewish Film Series & ReelAbilities Film Event - Shoelaces

Nominated for eight Ophir Awards (Israeli Academy Awards) including Best Film, Shoelaces is a wholly engaging, tender family dramedy about the knotty relationship between an aging, irascible mechanic and the exuberant special-needs son he abandoned long before.

"Shoelaces" tells the story of a complicated relationship between an aging father (Reuben) and his special-needs son (Gadi), whom he abandoned while he was still a young boy. Reuben's kidneys are failing and his son Gadi wants to donate one of his own kidneys to help save his father's life. However, the transplant committee objects to the procedure claiming that Rueben, acting as Gadi's sole legal guardian, does not have the right to authorize such an invasive procedure.

Through the film's portrayal of a relationship full of love, rejection and co-dependency, it manages to shed some light and question the importance of human life, human connection and if life is even possible without it either one of them.

