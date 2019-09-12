Jewish Film Series: Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Directed by Max Lewkowicz I 92 min I Documentary I USA I 2019

The story of Broadway sensation, “Fiddler on the Roof” and its phenomenal impact around the world. “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles” chronicles the birth, life, and continued resonance of this singular icon of the stage and screen. In the half-century since its premiere, the production has been beloved by audiences the world over, performed everywhere from suburban middle schools in Nebraska to grand state theaters in Japan.

Featuring interviews with Joel Grey, original lyricist Sheldon Harnick, and stars of the current Broadway revival, Jessica Hecht and Danny Burnstein along with archival footage of the original director-choreographer Jerome Robbins and star Zero Mostel.

Sponsored by The Arenstein Family

Advance Tickets: $10 Members, $12 Non-members, $15 at the door

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
8042856500
