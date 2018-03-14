Jewish Family Theatre Presents: Stars of David ~ Story to Song – Opening Night

You don’t have to be Jewish to relate to this funny and captivating musical review featuring original music by Broadway’s finest composers and lyricists. This new musical adaptation celebrates the Jewish identity of America’s most notable public figures. Stars of David ~ Story to Song is based on a book of stories collected by author Abigail Pogrebin from interviews with famous Jews, including Andy Cohen, Edgar Bronfman, Sr., Fran Drescher, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and others, about their Jewish experience. The collection includes songs by Michael Feinstein, Marvin Hamlisch, Sheldon Harnick and more!

Performances:

Opening Night: Wednesday, March 14 at 7:30PM

March 15, 21 and 22 at 7:30PM

March 18 and 25 at 2PM

$20 JCC Members

$30 Non-Members

$15 Seniors, Students and Groups of 10+