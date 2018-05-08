Jewish Family Theatre Presents: Apples from the Desert

Sponsored by Ann Weinberg and Jerry Director

A poignant drama about love and reconciliation adapted by one of Israel’s most beloved authors from her own short story, this hit Israeli play follows the young Sephardic Rivka, a religious teenager, who falls for Dooby, a secular kibbutznik, at a dance class in Jerusalem. She arranges to follow him back to his kibbutz in the Negev Desert, but not before Rivka’s orthodox parents bar her from leaving, forcibly at first, only to chase after Rivka as she flees. A timeless and timely confrontation between tradition and modernity becomes a moving reckoning, as the sweetest of meals is offered and two generations learn to make peace.

Performances:

Opening Night: Tuesday, May 8 at 7:30PM

May 9 at 7:30 PM

May 10 at 7:30PM

May 13 at 2PM

$20 JCC Members

$30 Non-Members

$15 Seniors, Students and Groups of 10+