Jewish Family Theater presents “Gypsy”

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

In advance: $25 I JCC Member: $20 I $12 for 17 and Under I Patron: Included with subscription I $27 at the door

Regarded by many theater professionals as the greatest musical ever created, “Gypsy” is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters’ success… while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920’s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents’ landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication.

Stephen Sondheim and Jule Styne’s celebrated score boasts one glorious hit after another, including: “Let Me Entertain You,” “Some People,” “You’ll Never Get Away from Me,” “If Momma Was Married,” “All I Need Is the Girl,” “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “You Gotta Get A Gimmick,” “Small World,” and “Together Wherever We Go.”

Opening night: Thursday, December 12 at 7:30pm

Performances: December 14, 18, 19, 21 at 7:30pm; December 15 and 22 at 2:00pm

Recommended for ages 10+

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
8042856500
