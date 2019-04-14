Jessica Lang Dance

Hailed as “a master of visual composition” by Dance Magazine, Jessica Lang seamlessly incorporates striking design elements and transforms classical ballet language into artfully crafted, emotionally engaging works that feature gifted, graceful, and athletic performers. The company has been presented at premier venues and festivals worldwide including Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, BAM’s Next Wave Festival, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, the Joyce Theater, the White Light Festival at Lincoln Center, Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center, Bolshoi’s Inversion Festival of Contemporary Dance, and Palacio de Bellas Artes, among many others. Catch this groundbreaking dance company in their Virginia Arts Festival debut!