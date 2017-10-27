Jenny Scheinman “Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait”

Captivating visuals from small towns in the 1930s and ’40s are set to an original live score created by composer, singer, and violinist Jenny Scheinman. Depression-era filmmaker H. Lee Waters documented more than 118 small towns in the southeastern United States between 1936 and 1942. He filmed regular people going about their lives—mill workers streaming out of factories, a mother and daughter dancing on a dirt road, an old man reading a wartime headline. Scheinman’s score of folk songs and fiddle music accompany this footage in a new film by director Finn Taylor. These iconic images set to Scheinman’s music speak deeply to any community today, as they did to the towns portrayed at the time.