Jefferson Lab Open House 2020

Save the date!

Jefferson Lab’s next open house event scheduled for Sept. 12

On Sept. 12, 2020, the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility will open its doors to the public for its next biennial open house event. The free event will offer an opportunity for people of all ages to explore this world-class research facility.

Highlights of the event will include tours of the lab’s unique research facilities, hands-on activities, interactive demonstrations and one-on-one interactions with the people behind the technologies and research carried out at Jefferson Lab.

Visitors will have a rare opportunity to see the one-of-a-kind Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility, where more than 1,600 scientists from around the world carry out groundbreaking research to understand the basic building blocks of matter. Other displays will showcase R&D for advanced particle accelerators, cryogenic engineering, supercomputers in science, and everyday technologies that derive from these fields.

More information about the event will be posted, as it becomes available, on the event website at: https://www.jlab.org/openhouse. Visitors may also call the open house information line for recorded information and to leave a callback number at 757-269-6398 or may email openhouse@jlab.org for specific information.

In the event of a long-lasting forecast weather event, an inclement weather date has been set for Sept. 26.

Jefferson Lab is located at 12000 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, Va., 23606. The lab's last open house was in May 2018.