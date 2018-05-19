Jefferson Lab 2018 Open House

Discover Jefferson Lab: Exploring the Nature of Matter at the biennial open house event, Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event provides the public with an ideal opportunity to spend the day exploring this world-class research facility, features tours of the lab’s unique particle accelerator facilities, as well as hands-on activities and interactive displays and demonstrations.

Visitors will get the rare opportunity to see the recently upgraded Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility accelerator and experimental halls, where scientists from around the world are carrying out groundbreaking research to understand the basic building blocks of matter. In other displays, Jefferson Lab's scientists and engineers will show how advanced particle accelerators are built and tested, how supercomputing technology is used to capture and analyze data, and how the lab's unique capabilities are transformed into usable products through our technology transfer program.

Admission is free and so is parking. Visitors are welcome to take photos and videos.

The open house will be held at Jefferson Lab, located at 12000 Jefferson Avenue. Event parking will open at 8:30 a.m. on May 19. No vehicles will be admitted to the parking lots after 2 p.m.

For additional parking information or for more information, call (757) 269-7368 or email openhouse2018@jlab.org.

More Info, Event link: www.jlab.org/openhouse