Jeff Scroggins & Colorado and Josh Grigsby & County Line

A special evening at the Old Lucketts Schoolhouse with two incredible bands!

JEFF SCROGGINS & COLORADO

Jeff Scroggins & Colorado is a high-energy five-piece bluegrass band based in the Western Frontier state of Colorado. Their distinctive sound showcases an eclectic range of influences that marry second and third generation bluegrass, delivering a unique experience that captivates audiences and keeps them guessing. It’s a powerful, high mountain “bluegrass explosion” that features world-class banjo and mandolin playing, incredible vocals, a solid and energetic rhythm and an easy stage banter that has delighted listeners all over the world.

JOSH GRIGSBY & COUNTY LINE (Opening Band)

Recognized as one of Virginia's fast rising new bluegrass bands, Josh Grigsby and County Line was awarded the 2015 Bluegrass Band of Virginia Championship by the Virginia Folk Music Association. The VFMA is the only organization in Virginia sanctioned by the Governor of Virginia to hold Virginia Bluegrass, Gospel and Country Music “Championship Contests” and to induct Virginia Artists into the VA Country Music Hall of Fame. In addition to winning the Band Championship, Josh Grigsby was voted first place Male Vocals. The band has released their second CD, 'Ruby Lane Memories' with the title track penned by Crystal Grigsby.

Doors at 6:00pm. Concert at 7:00pm. Snacks available. $15.00 cash.

http://luckettsbluegrass.org

http://www.jeffscrogginsandcolorado.com

http://www.myjgcl.net