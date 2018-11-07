Jeff Dunham Headlines the Eaglebank Arena

Eagle Bank Arena 4500 Patriot Circle , Virginia 22030

Don’t miss Jeff Dunham with Peanut, Walter, Achmed and Bubba J. on their all new

“Passively Aggressive” North American tour, coming to the Eaglebank Arena

on Wednesday, November 9th. Tickets on sale now at www.jeffdunham.com.

Info
Eagle Bank Arena 4500 Patriot Circle , Virginia 22030
Comedy, Parents
800-745-3000
