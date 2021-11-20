Je'Suis Spa at Harmony In Health's Fall Open House

to

Harmony In Health 10560 Main Street #LL-19, Fairfax, VA , Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Join Us! No RSVP Required! Je'Suis Spa at Harmony In Health is hosting a Fall Open House on Saturday, November 20th from 2-5 PM at our Fairfax office. We will have FREE Emsculpt/NEO & Emsella demos, raffles, early-bird gift bags & event-only specials on both treatments. If you have been wanting to try either body treatment, this is a great opportunity! We look forward to seeing you there!

What is Emsculpt Neo? https://harmonyinhealth.net/emsculpt-neo/

What is Emsella? https://harmonyinhealth.net/services/emsella/

Info

Harmony In Health 10560 Main Street #LL-19, Fairfax, VA , Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Bridal, Fitness, Health & Wellness
703-544-9113
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Je'Suis Spa at Harmony In Health's Fall Open House - 2021-11-20 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Je'Suis Spa at Harmony In Health's Fall Open House - 2021-11-20 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Je'Suis Spa at Harmony In Health's Fall Open House - 2021-11-20 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Je'Suis Spa at Harmony In Health's Fall Open House - 2021-11-20 14:00:00 ical
refill-sept15

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular