Celebrated songwriter and music educator Jazzy Ash invites the whole family to come along on a music adventure with her jazz band, the Leaping Lizards. Ash’s music encourages kids and their grown-ups to celebrate the music of New Orleans as part of the American folk music heritage. In concert, Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards perform originals like Throw Me Something Mista, as well as jazz standards including When the Saints Go Marching In and Louis Armstrong’s Heebie Jeebies, in front of gorgeous projected images of New Orleans, Congo Square, and the Louisiana bayou.