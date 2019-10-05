Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards

to Google Calendar - Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards - 2019-10-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards - 2019-10-05 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards - 2019-10-05 16:00:00 iCalendar - Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards - 2019-10-05 16:00:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Celebrated songwriter and music educator Jazzy Ash invites the whole family to come along on a music adventure with her jazz band, the Leaping Lizards. Ash’s music encourages kids and their grown-ups to celebrate the music of New Orleans as part of the American folk music heritage. In concert, Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards perform originals like Throw Me Something Mista, as well as jazz standards including When the Saints Go Marching In and Louis Armstrong’s Heebie Jeebies, in front of gorgeous projected images of New Orleans, Congo Square, and the Louisiana bayou.

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
5402315300
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards - 2019-10-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards - 2019-10-05 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards - 2019-10-05 16:00:00 iCalendar - Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards - 2019-10-05 16:00:00
Celebrate The Life

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular