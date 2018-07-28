James Charles Jazz & Wine Concert is a one-of-a-kind intimate concert experience.

The property will become the stage for spectacular jazz talent Caleb Nei, coupled with passed hor d'oeuvres, a complimentary wine tasting and, of course, phenomenal wines to purchase by the glass or by the bottle.

This will truly by an intimate concert venue unsurpassed in beauty & intimacy - we are limited tickets to only sixty wine- and jazz lovers to keep the sense of intimacy. Anyone looking for the ultimate evening out will love this event.

James Charles Jazz & Wine Concert is not to be missed!

Attire: Seersucker, Sundresses and Wine-Country Chic.

Tickets are $40

Doors open at 8:00pm.

Concert starts at 8:30pm