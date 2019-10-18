Join us for a sultry night of ballet set to contemporary and classic jazz tunes as we present the opening production of the 2019-20 season, Jazz in Motion. Once again we collaborate with the Kim Reynolds Band and vocalist Mark Luna for a truly unique entertainment event blending original contemporary choreography with jazz standards, original jazz works and vocal stylings.

MBT offers discounts for: Active and Retired Military; employees of PWC, City of Manassas, Federal government and major Corporate Sponsors; Scouts and groups of 10+. Please contact MBT at 703-257-1811 or at info@manassasballet.org for more information.

On our opening night, Friday show, active duty military, veterans and first responders are invited to attend at no charge, with accompanying tickets offered at 25% off.

On the Hylton website use the code SERVICE to access this special offer.

Oct. 18-19, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, 2019, 3:00 p.m.