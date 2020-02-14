Jazz Ensemble: My Funny Valentine

Shenandoah University , Virginia 22601

Jazz Ensemble

Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. / Armstrong Concert Hall / The Jazz Ensemble celebrates Valentine’s Day with a program featuring beloved jazz standards and original arrangements. Visit www.conservatoryperforms.org for more information.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $5 for non-SU students. Purchase tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call 540/665-4569 or go to www.conservatoryperforms.org. The box office is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours before this performance at the venue. Shenandoah University faculty and staff are eligible for complimentary or discounted tickets for most performances, pending availability. Free “rush” tickets are available to SU students two hours prior to this performance.

