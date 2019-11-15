Jazz Ensemble

to Google Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2019-11-15 19:30:00

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601

The Jazz Ensemble explores the art of the jazz vocalist with a program featuring special guest Stephanie Nakasian, dubbed the “Renaissance woman of jazz.”

Info

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
5406654569
to Google Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2019-11-15 19:30:00
Fill Your Plate

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular