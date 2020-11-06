JAVAAD ALIPOOR: The Believers Are But Brothers

This event is part of Moss Arts Center's online HomeStage series.

A private livestream from Manchester, U.K.

Take a deep dive into the dark web, where tech-savvy extremist groups are ripping up the rule books and anonymous users burn with resentment and unfulfilled self-entitlement, falling into online worlds of fantasy and violence. Charismatic writer/performer Javaad Alipoor found himself lost in an electronic maze of terrorists, neo-fascists, fantasists, and police spies. His bold multimedia solo theatre piece tells this story - one of an international crisis of masculinity and the toxic underground networks of the internet that it breeds.

Alipoor regularly makes theatre with and for communities that don't usually engage in the arts. The Believers Are But Brothers opened at Transform Festival in Leeds before transferring for a sold-out, critically-acclaimed run at Summerhall at the Edinburgh Fringe, where it received a Scotsman Fringe First Award. The production then ran at London's Bush Theatre before its world tour.

This private performance from HOME Manchester livestreamed especially for the Moss Arts Center includes parallel social media interaction with the artist and a post-performance conversation.

Please note: This performance contains adult themes and is recommended for age 14 and up. As part of the performance, audiences will be asked to join a private WhatsApp group chat for the show (optional, but will enhance the experience).