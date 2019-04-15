"One of America's premier guitarists…his notes shone with different weights and hues; melodies were alive and recalled the nuanced beauty of light reflecting off a string of pearls...Vieaux's performance spun magic…" (Fort-Worth Star-Telegram). Reviews like this one follow Jason Vieaux wherever he plays; an audience favorite who is eagerly welcomed at festivals and in concert halls, he has performed with acclaimed chamber ensembles and more than 100 orchestras. Vieaux is one of the few classical guitarists who has ever won a Grammy Award, and was the first classical musician to be featured on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” series. Enjoy an intimate evening of stellar music-making with this acclaimed artist!
Jason Vieaux
Robin Hixon Theater, Clay and Jay BarrEducation Center 440 Bank St, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Robin Hixon Theater, Clay and Jay BarrEducation Center 440 Bank St, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Concerts & Live Music
