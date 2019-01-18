January-February Exhibitions at Crossroads Art Center

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the following featured exhibitions:

Juried All-Media Show

Wednesday/Thursday Independent Painters Annual Exhibition

The Wednesday/Thursday Independent Painters are a group of artists who get together on a weekly basis to work on personal projects. Working as a community strengthens their individual voices as well as showcases the variety of mediums and expressions that are displayed.

Two Heads...One Heart: An Exhibit Showcasing the Talents of Julie Matre and Kathy Pantele

Kathy and Julie’s intuitive abstract paintings always seem to “magically” compliment each other...despite utilizing different painting techniques. While both artists favor similar pallets, they approach the blank canvas very differently in order to draw the admirer into their expressive, heartfelt paintings. “Two Heads...One Heart” promises to be a feast of color and movement, but most of all...JOY!

Tuckahoe Artists Association Annual Exhibition

Members of the Tuckahoe Artists Association will display samples of their works in a variety of media presentations. The Tuckahoe Artists Association was founded in 1971 to stimulate interest in the fine arts. Guest artists make presentations regarding their work and special techniques or give critiques of member works at the regular meetings held on the third Tuesday of September, October, January and February. In 2016, the association celebrated its 45th Anniversary. Membership is drawn from the metropolitan area and consists of established professional artists as well as aspiring new ones.

Exhibition Dates: January 18, 2019 – March 3, 2019

Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sundays 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, please contact Savannah Ball, Manager and Marketing Specialist at (804) 278-8950 or email savannahball@crossroadsartcenter.com.

Crossroads Art Center exhibits the work of emerging and established mid-Atlantic artists and promotes awareness and understanding of art forms, from crafts to fine art. The gallery represents more than 225 artists and is a cultural resource and an active participant in Richmond's thriving arts community.