Reynolds Gallery is thrilled to announce our upcoming exhibitions. This is Fine... features the work of Heidi Trepanier, OVER UNDER SIDEWAYS DOWN features the work of Steven Cushner, and FLICKR features the work of Sue Heatley.

The shows will open with a reception on Friday, January 14 from 5 - 7 PM and will remain on view at the gallery's Main Street location through March 11, 2022.

We hope to see you there!