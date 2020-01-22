January 22 – AT&T Hiring Event

Interview with AT&T at their upcoming hiring event!
Wednesday, January 22
2:00PM - 7:00PM
Westin Washington Dulles Hotel
2520 Wasser Terrace, Herndon, VA 20171
CI or Full Scope Polygraph Clearance Required to Attend.
Register to attend: http://ATTexpo.com
Offer letters will be presented onsite to qualified candidates.
Bring 5 copies of your resume with you.
Please share this event with your fellow cleared colleagues & friends.
Open Positions Include:
Circuit Design and Documentation Specialist
Communications Security Manager
Cyber Analyst
Dispatch Technician
Electrician
IT Project Manager
Network Engineer
NOC Functional Lead(s)
Program Training Officer
Project Engineer
Systems Administrator
VTC Engineer
VTC Operator
Join the experts supporting a broad range of enterprise network services.
For details visit http://attexpo.com/