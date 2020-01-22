January 22 – AT&T Hiring Event

Westin Washington Dulles Airport Hotel 2520 Wasser Terrace, Herndon, Virginia 20171

Interview with AT&T at their upcoming hiring event!

Wednesday, January 22

2:00PM - 7:00PM

Westin Washington Dulles Hotel

2520 Wasser Terrace, Herndon, VA 20171

CI or Full Scope Polygraph Clearance Required to Attend.

Register to attend: http://ATTexpo.com

Offer letters will be presented onsite to qualified candidates.

Bring 5 copies of your resume with you.

Please share this event with your fellow cleared colleagues & friends.

Open Positions Include:

Circuit Design and Documentation Specialist

Communications Security Manager

Cyber Analyst

Dispatch Technician

Electrician

IT Project Manager

Network Engineer

NOC Functional Lead(s)

Program Training Officer

Project Engineer

Systems Administrator

VTC Engineer

VTC Operator

Join the experts supporting a broad range of enterprise network services.

For details visit http://attexpo.com/

Info

Westin Washington Dulles Airport Hotel 2520 Wasser Terrace, Herndon, Virginia 20171
212-655-4505
