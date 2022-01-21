January 2022 Open House + Artist Reception

Join Crossroads Art Center for our January Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist.

Nonprofit host for the open house is IFDA. The IFDA Richmond Chapter has been inspiring collaboration within the furnishings and design industries to support its people, their products and services. IFDA Richmond is a strong, talented, and creative group of people and we strive to celebrate our members.

Learn More: https://ifda.com/chapters/richmond/

Food Sponsor Ma Michele's Cafe https://www.mamicheles.com/

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions: 

Exhibition Opening: Friday, January  21, 2022 from 6-9pm

Exhibition End Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022

