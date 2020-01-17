January 2020 Open House + Artist Reception

Join Crossroads Art Center for the January Open House & Artist Reception on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Free and open to the public. Explore new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist. Enjoy food, music, magic, live artist demos and more!
Nonprofit Sponsor: Dogtown Dance Theatre
Website: https://www.dogtowndancetheatre.com/
Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions:
-RVA Dance Collective Presents New Works in Progress
-An Exhibition of American and European Fine Art from the 19th through the 21st Centuries by Fletcher/Copenhaver Fine Art
-Tuckahoe Artists Association Annual Exhibition
-Julie Matre and Kathy Pantele of “Two Heads One Heart” Bring You, “Confections for the Soul”
-January Juried All-Media Show
-James Bassfield, “Feel the Rhythm”
Exhibition Dates: January 17, 2020 – March 1, 2020
Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sundays 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
For more information, please contact Savannah Ball, Marketing Manager at (804) 278-8950 or email savannahball@crossroadsartcenter.com.