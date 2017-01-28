January - February Exhibits @ Art Works

Exhibits Include:

Simply Photography 14 - Photographers get an opportunity to showcase their signature photographs in this juried show. Photography of all types including traditional, digital, manipulated and photographic mix-media are allowed. Frank Lee Ruggles is the juror. Call for entries is January 20th and 21st at Art Works. There are cash prizes. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Happenstances With James King Belleville - James King Belleville explains: So often in life we organisms try to plan and control things around ourselves somehow believing this will lead us where we want to be. However with so many attempts at control no one will ever be in control of anything. Life will be one happenstance after another leading everyone toward something new and different than expected. All the pieces in this show will be happenstance. By happenstance, this show will also be a food drive to help those who don't have enough … 60% of proceeds from any art sold will go to help the homeless in our community. The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West

Miscreations of the Source by August Oster - Through mixing the human figure with strange creatures, displays of peculiar power, and intertwining elements within colorful compositions, August explores the strange beings of the fantasy world Nachtfufu. Using the juxtaposition of bright colors and figures, an organized chaos is created within his cartoon styled paintings. The artist holds a BFA in drawing and painting from Longwood University and brings his vision to life from his studio in Louisa, Virginia. August has been in multiple groups and juried exhibitions with Miscreations of The Source being his debut solo show.The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East

Recent Works by the Metropolitan Richmond Artists Association - The MRAA roots go back as far as 1955 with one of the founding members being Theresa Pollack. In 2003, two artist associations (West End Allied Artists Association and the Richmond Artists Association) combined to become the MRRA. This group of diverse artists exhibits in many galleries in the Richmond area. The exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery

January 2017 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW - This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. The juror is Frank Lee Ruggles. Call for Entries is January 20-21, 2017. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: http://www.artworksrichmond.com/CallforEntries.htm