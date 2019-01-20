Jan Knutson, Steve Heberman, Steve Abshire

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

It's a one stop night to experience three of DC's preeminent jazz guitarists! Jazz guitar prodigy Jan Knutson performs with two of DC’s guitar greats, Steve Abshire and 7 string guitarist Steve Herberman. A veritable jazz guitar fest!

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
7034369948
