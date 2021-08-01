Jammin Java Presents: 20th Anniversary Outdoor Concert Series featuring Terra Firma

Terra Firma, an eclectic band rooted in soul, jazz and R&B, will be appearing as part of Jammin Java's 20th anniversary outdoor concert series on Sunday August 1st, 2021. They will be performing their favorite covers and premiering new original songs at this historic venue, starting at 6pm EST. Find more information here. Mark your calendars and get ready for great food, great music and a great time!

Terra Firma is a soul and jazz band based in the DC Metro Area, featuring lead singer Kemi Adegoroye, pianist Joshua Jenkins, bassist Benjamin Rikhoff, and drummer Angel Bethea. Since their debut performance in front of over 400 people at DC venue Union Stage, they've appeared on WPFW 89.3 FM, at Virginia music club Jammin' Java, and at a series of live events and virtual concerts, as well as been featured in The Washington Post. They are currently working to bring their eclectic and unique sound to new stages nationally and internationally, while maintaining their commitment to the local community. To learn more, visit www.terrafirmatheband.com.