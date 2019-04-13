Jamestown Interpreters at the VLM

to Google Calendar - Jamestown Interpreters at the VLM - 2019-04-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jamestown Interpreters at the VLM - 2019-04-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jamestown Interpreters at the VLM - 2019-04-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - Jamestown Interpreters at the VLM - 2019-04-13 09:00:00

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

Historical interpreters from Jamestown Settlement will join the Virginia Living Museum's AMERICAN ADVENTURE Maze/Exhibit for a day of educational presentations. Costumed interpreters will display animal hides, demonstrate how to start a fire and make cordage, bows and arrows!

9am-5pm Jamestown Settlement Historical Interpreters in AMERICAN ADVENTURE Maze/Exhibit

11am Bone/Tool Demonstration on Main Floor

2:30pm Hunting Demonstration in Conservation Garden

Included in museum admission. Museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Info

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601 View Map
History, Kids & Family
17575951900
to Google Calendar - Jamestown Interpreters at the VLM - 2019-04-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jamestown Interpreters at the VLM - 2019-04-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jamestown Interpreters at the VLM - 2019-04-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - Jamestown Interpreters at the VLM - 2019-04-13 09:00:00
Take Your Pick

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular