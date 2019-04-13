Jamestown Interpreters at the VLM

Historical interpreters from Jamestown Settlement will join the Virginia Living Museum's AMERICAN ADVENTURE Maze/Exhibit for a day of educational presentations. Costumed interpreters will display animal hides, demonstrate how to start a fire and make cordage, bows and arrows!

9am-5pm Jamestown Settlement Historical Interpreters in AMERICAN ADVENTURE Maze/Exhibit

11am Bone/Tool Demonstration on Main Floor

2:30pm Hunting Demonstration in Conservation Garden

Included in museum admission. Museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.