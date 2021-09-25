James River Ball Patrons Fundraising Cocktail Party

Since 1964, the James River Ball Patrons Committee has raised over $300,000 for theatre and arts performances to provide Hopewell City Public Schools students with enriching cultural events. The committee also endowed the Audrey Eliades Memorial Scholarship which gives $1000 annually to a Hopewell student majoring in the arts or education. The committee has given financial support to performances of the Richmond Ballet, the Richmond Symphony, student transportation and tickets to The Nutcracker, Theatre IV, Lamb Arts, and license fees for student drama productions in Hopewell schools. Recently, the committee gave $5000 to Lamb Arts in support of student arts workshops for the Hopewell Artsfest on November 13.