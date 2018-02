PERFORMANCES:

Friday – Saturday, April 20 – 21 at 7pm

Thursday – Saturday, April 26 – 28 at 7pm

Matinees on Saturday, April 21 & 28 at 2pm

* Saturday, May 5 (Time TBD): Sensory-Friendly Performance

*(As part of this production, we will present a special Sensory-Friendly Performance for children with autism

and/or sensory sensitivities on Saturday, May 5. The time is still to be determined.)