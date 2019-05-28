From the author who brought you Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, comes a fantastic story of imagination. James, an orphan, is sent to live with his horrible aunts, Aunt Sponge and Aunt Spiker. His remarkable adventure begins when he finds an ENORMOUS peach in their yard filled with scores of talking insects! Little does he know that this peach and its passengers will take him on a journey across the globe and bring him fame and fortune beyond his wildest dreams.

Please Note: A Sensory Friendly Performance of this production will be available on June 2 at 7:00pm.

The performance of James and the Giant Peach on June 15, 2019 at 10:00am will be a part of Barter Days, and we will be partnering with Feeding America Southwest Virginia starting at 9:00am at Barter Stage II.