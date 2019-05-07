James Baynes Signing

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Ride along with Richmond Police Officers Det. Danny Jacobs and Officer Chester Park as they chase down Reggie Taylor in the fast-paced debut novel Reggie's Run by Richmond author James P. Baynes.

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
8042884346
