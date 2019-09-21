Jamaican Nationals Association of D. C. 50th Anniversary Gala

The Gala, in collaboration with the Embassy of Jamaica, is the culminating event marking JNA’s 50th anniversary with the theme “Celebrating 50 Years of Service and Embracing Change.” Since its inception in 1969, JNA has been serving the Jamaican community both in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and back home in Jamaica.

Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States of America, will be in attendance. Caribbean-born Maureen Bunyan, Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist will be the Mistress of Ceremonies. The Honorable Keith [K. D.] Knight, OJ, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Founding President of JNA will be the keynote speaker. Invited guests include past officers of JNA, members and friends, Jamaican-based non-profits and elected officials.

Music to dance the night away will be provided by Image Band and DJ Paul Mac. Grand prize in the raffle drawing will be a one-week stay for two at the Jewel Grande Luxury All-inclusive Resort and Spa in Montego Bay, Jamaica with proceeds benefiting charities in the U.S. and Jamaica.