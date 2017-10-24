Jacque Naylor Duo

Tue, October 24, 2017

Doors: 6:00 pm / Show: 8:00 pm

$15 adv / $20 door

"Naylor remains one of the most superbly arresting vocalists around. " JazzTimes

"She excels as a sensitive song interpreter with unerring intonation. " DownBeat

Jazz vocalist and songwriter Jacqui Naylor makes her debut at The Tin Pan following sold-out shows in the United States, Europe and Canada in support of her 2017 release, her ninth recording, Q&A. Her albums have made the “top-ten” lists of USA Today, Jazziz and The Washington Post and she is recognized for her wide vocal range and ability to mix and “smash” multiple genres and generations of music. She is equally at ease singing the music of Johnny Mercer and David Bowie as she is her own original music, with several compositions used in national advertising.

At her Tin Pan concert, expect music from Naylor’s recently released duo recording, Q&A, featuring multi-instrumentalist, arranger and composer, Art Khu. The two have worked together for over a decade, recording and touring regularly with Naylor’s quartet. On Q&A, classic jazz standards like Jerome Kern’s “The Way You Look Tonight” and Hoagy Carmichael’s “The Nearness of You” sit comfortably next to the duo’s original music like “This Is How It Starts” and “Here We Are At Last.” .

These artists are perhaps best known for an arranging technique they coined “acoustic smashing” where she sings the melody and lyrics of a jazz standard over the groove of a well-known rock anthem or vice versa. Check out their version of the Rodgers and Hart classic “My Funny Valentine” over ACDC’s “Back In Black.” Naylor has likewise been praised for fresh takes on contemporary tunes like the David Bowie anthem “Space Oddity” and a popular Bossa Nova version of REM’s “Losing My Religion.” The recording was featured on So You Think You Can Dance for a tango competition

Naylor’s many recordings are available throughout the United States, Europe and Asia and she tours regularly in these regions at esteemed venues and festivals, including Monterey Jazz Festival, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, SFJAZZ Festival, Women in Jazz Germany, Ronnie Scott's London, Jazz Standard New York, Jazz Alley Seattle, Snug Harbor New Orleans, and the Blue Note jazz clubs in New York, Milan and Tokyo.

For more information about this artist and to hear more music samples visit www.jacquinaylor.com