"The Darker Lord," local author Jack Heckel's sequel to The Dark Lord, features the return of the former Dark Lord Avery Stewart, who must flee his own university through myriad worlds of fantasy, encountering any number of geek references and a few laughs on the way.
Jack Heckel Event
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Talks & Readings
Nov 13, 2018
