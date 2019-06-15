J. Thomas Brown's fast-paced adventure fantasy takes you through The Hole in the Bone to ancient Xinjiang where an archaeologist learns he had failed in his mission to save the enslaved souls of his people in his previous life as a shaman, but is given a second chance to redeem himself when he is re-incarnated.
J Thomas Brown Event
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
May 16, 2019
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more