IT'S! A Monty Python burlesque show

Cue Liberty Bell March, courtesy of Fable Tattoo Gallery.

Nobody expects a burlesque and variety tribute to the silly-walking, cat-confusing, parrot-returning, rabbit-fleeing, killer joke-telling goodness that was Monty Python!

Blacklist Burlesque producer Moxie LaBouche has assembled a cast of local and regional stars, including Adora Butch, Annie Bawdy Wansom, Baron Atomy, Cherie Sweetbottom, Dante the Inferno, Jim Dandy - Sideshow, Morgan Latte, Murphy Lawless, and Silver Kitsune.

The last Blacklist Burlesque show sold out in advance, so buy your tickets now or you'll miss out on all the magic and mayhem! http://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2229017