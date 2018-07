August 8–September 2, 2018

Opening reception: Thursday, August 9, 6:30–8:00 pm

Oil painter Ito Briones asks viewers to play the part of detective and uncover the truth behind “A Murder in Bruges: Cast of Characters,”on view at The Art League gallery, August 8—September 2, 2018. This interactive exhibit, inspired by classic murder mysteries, presents viewers with a trail of clues that lead to a suspect hidden in plain sight; the murderer’s portrait is among the twenty five characters on display.