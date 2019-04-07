iTHRIVE Sisterhood Daytime Social

Let's put the Sister back in Sisterhood!

Come join us for a daytime gathering at the Workhouse in Lorton! We will enjoy the meaning of sisterhood which is to give a smile, lend a hand, and practice friendship. It is to be forgiving. To be a covering, a balm, a helping hand, a fierce advocate and builder of other women. Being a “sister” means you value other women as you value yourself. Sisters are interconnected. Sisters defend us, wipe away our tears, take care of us when we are ill, encourage us in the challenging times, and support our dreams.

The beautiful weather is finally rolling in! What better way to celebrate sisterhood than a Daytime Soiree? Complete with a hot DJ, light fare, adult beverages, amazing holistic exhibitors, and special door prizes from our sponsors.

Learn more about the powerful new collective iTHRIVE Sisterhood featuring Gigi McMillan, Joni Rayos Samilin, Rae Roach, and Kiera Dailey. Gigi will also give you just a taste of the exciting expansion of Purple Runway.

We look forward to seeing you there and being a part of our Sisterhood!