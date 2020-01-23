Israeli Film Festival Showing: “The Unorthodox”

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

It’s 1983 and the religious party in Israel is led by the Ashkenazi elite. Yakov Cohen, a Mizrahi printer in Jerusalem, doesn’t have money, connections, or political experience, but after his daughter is expelled from an Ashkenazi yeshiva, he decides that things need to change. The Unorthodox is a fictionalized account of the creation of Israel’s Shas party.

Israeli Dinner from 6-7PM

($15/person – Included for Promoter Level and above)

Sponsored by Chris and Marc Greenberg & Blackwood Development

Ticket price: $12 / $10 JCC Member / Included with A+I Subscription • All films pass (6 films): $65 / $55 JCC Member

The 10th Annual Israeli Film Festival, presented by Weinstein Properties, will take place from January 23 – 30, 2020.

