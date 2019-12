Menachem, a former frontman for a rock band, is now a religious father to a six-year-old. When his daughter is diagnosed with cancer, he must find a creative solution to fund the expensive treatments. He reunites his band for one last tour.

Ticket price: $12 / $10 JCC Member / Included with A+I Subscription • All films pass (6 films): $65 / $55 JCC Member

The 10th Annual Israeli Film Festival, presented by Weinstein Properties, will take place from January 23 – 30, 2020.