Israeli Film Festival Showing: “Picture of His Life”

Amos Nachoum is one of the greatest underwater photographers of all times. He swam with crocodiles and killer whales, with anacondas and with great white sharks but one major predator has always eluded him, the Polar bear. After four decades in the wilderness, Amos is determined to give it one more try.

