Israeli Film Festival Showing: “Picture of His Life”

Science Museum of Virginia 2500 W. Broad St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Amos Nachoum is one of the greatest underwater photographers of all times. He swam with crocodiles and killer whales, with anacondas and with great white sharks but one major predator has always eluded him, the Polar bear. After four decades in the wilderness, Amos is determined to give it one more try.

Ticket price: $12 / $10 JCC Member / Included with A+I Subscription • All films pass (6 films): $65 / $55 JCC Member

The 10th Annual Israeli Film Festival, presented by Weinstein Properties, will take place from January 23 – 30, 2020.

Science Museum of Virginia 2500 W. Broad St, Richmond, Virginia 23220
